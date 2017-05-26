Memorial Day celebration at Harder and Warner Landscaping and Garden Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are heading into the long Memorial Day Holiday weekend; a time to remember and honor those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

This weekend is also about getting the chance to spend time with friends and family enjoying the kick-off to the summer outdoor season.

For some of us, part of this weekend is about getting our lawns and gardens ready for the outdoor season. If you fall into that category, you will find all of your needed supplies by stopping in at Harder and Warner Landscaping and Garden Center!

>>> Watch video above to learn more!

The team at Harder and Warner are patriotic – what a great display to honor our servicemen and women. They have a great selection of plants and planters as well, if you are looking to perhaps decorate a graveside or headstone.

Harder and Warner is open 7 days a week right now (including memorial day), and is easy to find on M-37 just south of the M-6 interchange! And this weekend you get a free Asiatic lily with a $25 purchase.

6464 Broadmoor in Caledonia

(616) 698-6910

harderandwarner.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

