Men’s clothing donations needed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When you are out and about enjoying your Memorial Day weekend, take a second to remember the reason behind Memorial Day; honoring the fallen men and women of our U.S. Military. While doing that you can also decide to honor living members of military who have come on hard times.

One men’s transition home in Grand Rapids that’s been serving our homeless veterans has seen an increase in residents coming to use their facilities. Exodus Place, located right on the Grand River off of Wealthy Street near downtown is need of clothes for their residents. Exodus is a non-profit that helps in re-housing and the rehabilitation of homeless men, former prisoners, addicts and anyone who is just facing hardship.

Due to the increase in traffic coming into Exodus Place, they are in need of clothes for their residents.

Items they need donated include:

-T-Shirts (Sized XXL especially needed)

-Shorts

-Underwear (sizes 32-40)

-Belts

-Hangers

Exodus works to create a sense of community for the residents. They provide education training and career resources to help the men get back into society and contribute to our West Michigan community.Help Exodus Place give men a hand up instead of a hand out by getting involved by donating needed items or even giving financially.

Find more information about Exodus Place and watch the video above to hear a story from a veteran who is a resident there.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

