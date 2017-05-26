Plane crashes on US-131 near Plainwell airport; 1 injured

PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was injured Friday in a plane crash on US-131 west of the Plainwell Municipal Airport, according to Allegan County sheriff’s dispatch.

The crash happened near mile marker 50, which is just north of the 106th Avenue exit in Gun Plain Township north of Plainwell, dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8.

Details on what caused the crash, which happened around 1 p.m., are unknown at this time. It’s also unclear how seriously the victim was injured or how many people were in the plane.

Traffic on US-131 is slowing in the northbound lanes.

Stay with woodtv.com for updates and tune in to 24 Hour News 8 at 5 for the latest.

