Prosecutor: School staff failed to report starved child, 12

GALIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Four school staff members are facing misdemeanor charges for allegedly failing to report suspected child abuse up to two years before a student was found starved next to a set of railroad tracks in Berrien County.

Three Oaks Elementary School principal Heidi Clark, special education teacher Diane Balling, teacher Sherrie Bender and guidance counselor Matt Cook of St. Joseph are all charged with two counts of failing to report suspected child abuse or neglect in 2015 and 2016.

The prosecutor’s office said all four administrators had information about the boy’s weight, aggressive behavior in obtaining food and physical well-being up to two years before he was found.

A railroad worker discovered the boy on Aug. 11 near railroad tracks in Galien Township, near the Michigan-Indiana border. The boy lived nearby and had been reported missing the evening before, authorities said.

Authorities took the boy to a doctor who found his condition was life-threatening, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office. The doctor said the boy weighed 47 pounds, with each rib showing. He was dehydrated, bruised, had a cut lip and old cigarette burns, the doctor said.

According to prosecutors, the child told authorities his father and stepmother kept him from eating. He said he ran away because he “was tired being treated like a dog and he didn’t think he would reach his 13th birthday.”

The boy’s father, Aaron Zemke and stepmother, Alicia Zemke were charged with child abuse, torture and other felony charges. The couple pleaded no contest to first-degree child abuse earlier this year and were each sentenced to 20 to 80 years in prison.

The prosecutor said the school staff members never reported their observations about the boy to the Department of Health and Human Services, and allegedly didn’t share those observations with the agency until several months into its December 2015 investigation.

All four school staff members are expected in a St. Joseph courtroom for pre-trial conferences the week of June 5. Each count of failing to report suspected child abuse or neglect carries a maximum punishment of 93 days in jail.

