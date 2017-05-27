2 escape vehicle fire in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men were able to escape a vehicle fire that broke out in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Monroe Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids, near Van Andel Arena.

Daniel Graham was driving eastbound on Fulton Street when he heard a loud noise then turned on Monroe Avenue. That was when he heard someone yell that his truck was on fire.

“We were looking at this flame and we instantly both just reached over, grabbed our skateboards as fast as we could,” said passenger Jeremy Lecuru.

Both were able to escape before the truck was fully engulfed in flames.

“We were looking at this and we are going OK, we literally have seconds to get away from this truck,” Lecuru said.

No one was injured in the fire.

