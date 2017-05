CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Cascade Road between 36th Street and Leyton Drive is closed due a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday in Cascade Township, southeast of Grand Rapids.

Kent County dispatchers tell 24 Hour News 8 that there are reports of injuries, but the extent is unknown at this time.

Cascade Road is closed while crews work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

