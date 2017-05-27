Griffins win Game 5, advance to Calder Cup Finals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins are Western Conference Champions and heading to the Calder Cup Finals.
Playing Game 5 at home at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, the Griffins beat the San Jose Barracuda 4-2 and took the series 4-1.
The Griffins will take on the Syracuse Crunch in the 2017 Calder Cup Finals.
It will be there second head-to-head meeting in the American Hockey League championship series in the last five years. In 2013, the Griffins beat the Crunch to win the Calder Cup.
Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is set for Friday, June 2 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.
—–
