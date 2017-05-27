Griffins win Game 5, advance to Calder Cup Finals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins are Western Conference Champions and heading to the Calder Cup Finals.

Playing Game 5 at home at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, the Griffins beat the San Jose Barracuda 4-2 and took the series 4-1.

#GRIFFINS WIN! The Griffs are Western Conference Champions & are headed to the Calder Cup Finals!!!! 🏆#FINishSJ #GoGRG pic.twitter.com/E1brPX2ypp — GrandRapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) May 28, 2017

The Griffins will take on the Syracuse Crunch in the 2017 Calder Cup Finals.

It will be there second head-to-head meeting in the American Hockey League championship series in the last five years. In 2013, the Griffins beat the Crunch to win the Calder Cup.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is set for Friday, June 2 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

We kick off the Calder Cup Finals on June 2 & 3 at the Van! Tickets go on sale Monday at 10 AM. Full details: https://t.co/1KuceEA2j3 #GoGRG pic.twitter.com/6ac7N13c2f — GrandRapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) May 28, 2017

—–

Online:

Grand Rapids Griffins

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

