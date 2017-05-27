Izzy’s Lemon Aid stand to help veterans





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A nationwide fun run for kids made a stop in West Michigan Saturday.

The Krazy Kids Inflatable Fun Run puts some pretty impressive obstacles along the mile and a half course in Riverside Park on Grand Rapids’ northwest side.

There also was a cause relevant to this Memorial Day weekend. Izzy’s Lemon Aid sold plenty of sweet drinks Saturday to honor West Michigan heroes.

Profits are going to Talons Out Honor Flight which takes southwest Michigan veterans to see their monuments in Washington D.C.

Izzy Grimes and her parents have successfully donated to several causes since she came up with the lemonade charity in 2014, but helping veterans is extra special to the now eight year old.

“It’s awesome to have this opportunity. I really like to help people and veterans are very important. I’m really glad to be able to help them,” said Grimes.

—–

Online:

Izzy’s Leomon Aid

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

