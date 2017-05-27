Man arrested after brief standoff with GRPD

Related Coverage GRPD: Man surrenders after hourslong standoff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An early morning standoff between police and a man barricaded inside a Grand Rapids home is over.

Officers say they were called to the home in the 900 block of Chatham Street NW around 2:25 a.m. Saturday for a report of a man with a long gun.

As police responded, they learned the home was a duplex with the suspect barricaded inside the lower level and a family upstairs.

Police told all neighbors to shelter in place while officers surrounded the home.

During this time, several blocks of Chatham Street and Lane Avenue were shut down.

Not long after, police were able to help the family trapped upstairs escape to safety.

Officers negotiated with the man inside over a megaphone, eventually convincing him to come out of the home peacefully around 3:30 a.m.

The man, in his 40s, was taken into custody by police.

Authorities say no one was hurt and no shots were fired by officers.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

