Adult, child seriously injured in Muskegon Hts. apartment fire





MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Muskegon Heights say an adult and child were seriously injured in an apartment fire early Sunday morning.

Muskegon Heights Fire Chief Chris Dean tells 24 Hour News 8 that crews were called around 3:22 a.m. to the apartment at 645 E Hovey Avenue.

Dean says when crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames showing from an apartment.

Crews were able to get inside and rescue the adult and child from the apartment. They were taken to an area hospital, then transported to a Grand Rapids hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas tells 24 Hour News 8 that the 6-year-old child suffered smoke inhalation.

Dean says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

