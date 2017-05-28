Authorities: 1 killed in Grandville house fire





GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire officials say one person was killed in a house fire in Grandville early Sunday morning.

It happened at 12:16 a.m. in the 3200 block of 30th Street SW.

Authorities say when fire crews got on scene, there were heavy flames showing in the front of the home, and the victim was trapped on the second floor.

Crews were able to find the victim and get him out of the home. He was transported to an area hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived. Authorities are still working to identify him and notify family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

