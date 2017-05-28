Perimeter set up after 1 shot in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are setting up a perimeter after one person was shot in the city’s Madison Area.

The scene is in the 900 block of Madison Avenue SE, between Franklin and Hall streets. The circumstances leading up to the shooting, which happened around 7:30 p.m., are not yet clear.

It’s not yet known how seriously the victim was hurt.

Police say they have not yet identified a suspect, nor did they immediately have a suspect description.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to bring you more information.

