GRPD: 17-year-old shot in leg; no arrests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for the person who shot a 17-year-old in the leg on the city’s northwest side Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 700 block of Sixth Street NW, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

GRPD says officers were initially called to the area of Sixth and Stocking Avenue on a report of a male armed with a pistol chasing another. About 10 minutes later, officers heard gunshots and found the victim at a nearby residence.

Police say the shots were fired from a vehicle at the 17-year-old, who was walking on the sidewalk. The vehicle then drove off.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital. His wound is not considered life-threatening, police say.

Police did not have a specific description of the suspect or vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

