Man airlifted after motorcycle crash in Breedsville

BREEDSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was airlifted to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Breedsville Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. near the entrance to a private blueberry field off Harmony Lane, east of Dix Road.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says the all-purpose motorcycle lost traction in the mud and the driver was thrown from it.

The driver, a 51-year-old Grand Junction man, sustained “significant” injuries, the sheriff’s office said. He was airlifted to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol appears to have been a factor in the crash.

The man’s name was not released Sunday.

