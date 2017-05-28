MSP: 1 critically injured hit-and-run crash on US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say one person was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on southbound US-131, north of Hall Street.

Troopers say the suspect vehicle was in the far left lane and tried to change lanes, striking the victim’s vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle lost control and struck the overpass.

The passenger in the second vehicle was pinned inside. She was removed by the Grand Rapids Fire Department and taken to an area hospital where she is in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu, with very large chrome rims. Troopers say the vehicle will also have damage to its right front side.

Troopers are investigating the crash, and say there are no known witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Rockford Post at 616.866.4411.

