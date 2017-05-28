Police: 1 injured in shooting in NW Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say one person was shot in the city’s northwest side late Saturday night.

It happened at 10:48 p.m. in the 700 Block of Alpine Avenue NW.

Police say when they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities say the injury is non-life threatening.

Officers say there were no witnesses to the shooting, and police do not have a suspect.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

