Suspect in GR hourslong standoff arraigned

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County jail officials say the suspect in an hourslong standoff in Grand Rapids was arraigned Saturday.

Jail records show 27-year-old Darrell Jones was arraigned in the 61st District Court on seven charges:

first-degree home invasion;

discharging a firearm in or at a building;

carrying a concealed weapon;

felon in possession of a firearm;

injuring or harassing a police animal while committing a crime;

felony firearm;

habitual offender – fourth offense notice.

The home invasion charge charge carries a $500,000 bond.

Police say the situation started shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday when a witness called 911 and said a man had fired a gun into the ground near College Avenue and Shirley Street NE. Officers spotted the man around 11 p.m. Police said he appeared to be suicidal and ignored officers commands, walking to the 400 block of More Street NE, where he forced his way into a duplex house.

Officers said a family of two adults and two children that were inside the unit Jones broke into were safely evacuated. However, police on scene said they had to go in to rescue an adult couple in the other unit.

Jones surrendered just after 6 a.m. Friday and was taken into custody without incident.

