To The Point: Proos on MI criminal justice reform





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With everything else going on in politics — internationally, nationally, even in the state — did you know that a big package of criminal justice reform bills made it through the legislature and were signed by Gov. Rick Snyder earlier this year?

State Sen. John Proos, R- St. Joseph, who is heavily involved through his committee assignments in corrections and the judiciary, spoke to Political Reporter Rick Albin about the legislation.

“Criminal justice reform is not just the prison walls. It’s also probation, parole and the juvenile justice side of the equation. So what we did was put in place sort of best practices, a series of bills that have tested in other states,” Proos said.

“We looked at a way to try to incentivize the department to find those best practices that are evidence based to implement for better success on probation and parole and then ultimately in the process we see fixed lives, less crime in our community.

“Not too long ago we were leading the nation with three of the most dangerous cities per capita for violent crime in the nation. We recognize that it’s still a challenge for us in Michigan. We have high crime rates. While it’s dropping, we still have a high crime rate so it’s important for us to look at it in a very broad fashion and the legislature did that this first quarter.”

On this May 28, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” the subject is taking steps to be proactive with criminal justice reform.

