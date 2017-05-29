About 1,500 lose power in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — About 1,500 Consumers Energy customers in Grand Rapids lost power Monday night.

The power went out shortly after 10 p.m., according to Consumers’ interactive outage map. As of about 11 p.m., a Consumers spokesman said crews were still working to determine what caused the outage..

The outage affected part of downtown, but most of those affected were on the city’s northwest side in the area of Leonard Street and Alpine Avenue.

The interactive outage map said power should be back by 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Power outage map

24 Hour News 8 is working to bring you more information.

