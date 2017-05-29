Body of Army sgt. killed in Hawaii coming home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The body of a soldier killed while stationed in Hawaii will return to Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

Police and Patriot Guard Riders will escort the body of U.S. Army Sgt. Terrence Hinton from Gerald R. Ford International Airport to Ivy K. Gillespie Memorial Chapel on Eastern Avenue SE shortly after noon.

The precise route of the procession has not yet been made public.

Hinton, 36, died May 14 on the island of Oahu when the military truck he was riding in left the roadway and rolled over. Hawaii police were investigating the case a possible negligent homicide; the status of that investigation was unclear as of Monday.

The Grand Rapids native enlisted in the Army in 2009 and served tours in Afghanistan and Kuwait.

He leaves behind a wife, 5-year-old daughter, 14-year-old stepson, mother and four sisters.

