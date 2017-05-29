Dream realized: Hastings dedicates new Veterans Memorial

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A more than decade-long effort to honor local veterans is now on display in Hastings.
On Memorial Day, the city dedicated its newly completed Veterans Memorial at Tyden Park. The space includes monuments honoring Barry County veterans from all branches of the military.
The plaza contains a bench dedicated to Deb May’s veteran husband, who died from cancer in 2012.
“My husband started this; it was a dream of his,” she said.
“I’m very happy that the community and all the people that stepped (in) and finished what he started and he’d be very proud of it. And he’s smiling down on us today saying, ‘Job well done,” she added.
Former Hastings Mayor Frank Campbell says he pushed for the Veterans Memorial for more than 10 years and he made it a priority when he finished his final term in office last year.
“Our veterans deserve a place they can call their own, and (so do) the families of our lost veterans. And all of a sudden the city folks we’ll front that.”
Campbell says they raised enough money to immediately pay back the city for the cost of building the memorial.