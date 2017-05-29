Dream realized: Hastings dedicates new Veterans Memorial

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A more than decade-long effort to honor local veterans is now on display in Hastings.

On Memorial Day, the city dedicated its newly completed Veterans Memorial at Tyden Park. The space includes monuments honoring Barry County veterans from all branches of the military.

The plaza contains a bench dedicated to Deb May’s veteran husband, who died from cancer in 2012.

“My husband started this; it was a dream of his,” she said.

“I’m very happy that the community and all the people that stepped (in) and finished what he started and he’d be very proud of it. And he’s smiling down on us today saying, ‘Job well done,” she added.

Former Hastings Mayor Frank Campbell says he pushed for the Veterans Memorial for more than 10 years and he made it a priority when he finished his final term in office last year.

“Our veterans deserve a place they can call their own, and (so do) the families of our lost veterans. And all of a sudden the city folks we’ll front that.”

Campbell says they raised enough money to immediately pay back the city for the cost of building the memorial.

Memorial Day tributes in West Michigan View as list View as gallery Open Gallery U.S. flags mark gravesites outside the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans on May 25, 2017. (Mark Reiman via Facebook) Memorial Day travelers are greeted for the first time by a giant flag hanging on the Mackinac Bridge. (MDOT) A May 29, 2017 photo of the flyover during the Muskegon Memorial Day parade. (Mandy Sosnoski via Facebook) The Memorial Day parade rolls down the street in Rockford. (May 29, 2017) Fort Custer National Cemetery in Battle Creek hosts a Memorial Day ceremony on Sunday, May, 28, 2017. Boaters drift on Lake Michigan near the Muskegon South Pierhead Lighthouse on the eve of Memorial Day. A U.S. flag hangs in the foreground. (ReportIt)

