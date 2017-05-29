GRPD investigating shooting on city’s SW side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after a man showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

It happened around 9:34 p.m. in the area of Merrill Avenue and Eton Street. Police responded after someone reported 13-15 teenagers were fighting. While they were on their way, neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

When police got on scene, they found evidence that shots had been fired, but no victims.

Around 10:45 p.m., police were notified that a 21-year-old man showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his pelvis-area. The injuries are said to be not life-threatening.

Police say no suspect information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

