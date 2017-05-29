GRPD seek suspect in 4th injury shooting in 3 days

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for the person who wounded someone in the fourth injury shooting reported in the city during the long Memorial Day weekend.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Hamilton Avenue NW, between 11th and Leonard streets.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, police say.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is the fourth shooting to injure someone in Grand Rapids in three days. A 17-year-old was shot in the leg in the 700 block of Sixth Street NW around 11 p.m. Saturday; Two people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Sunday night.

So far, police have not announced arrests in any of the cases.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400.

