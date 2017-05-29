Lt. Gov. Calley to make announcement Tuesday

UNDATED (WOOD) — The mystery surrounding a much-hyped announcement from Michigan Lt. Gov. Brian Calley will be lifted Tuesday.

Calley has been teasing the announcement for weeks on social media. Many speculated that he would announce he is running for governor, but last week, WLNS capitol correspondent Tim Skubick said Calley will be announcing his support for a part-time legislature.

24 Hour News 8 asked Calley about it over the weekend, but he remained coy.

“I’ve heard all these theories. Some people think it’s an announcement about governor, some have said United States Senate, now some are saying part-time legislature,” he said. “The suspense, it’s so exciting. But stay tuned. You’ll have to wait till Tuesday.”

1 Day —> https://t.co/oBYQgLAsma — Lt Gov Brian Calley (@briancalley) May 29, 2017

Tuesday is also the start of the Mackinac Policy Conference on Mackinac Island, which is likely among the reasons Calley picked it for his announcement.

24 Hour News 8 political reporter Rick Albin will be on the island for one of the biggest weeks of the year in Michigan politics. Live reports start Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

