Memorial Day deals and freebies for West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Memorial Day is here and with it comes several deals for people in West Michigan.

On Monday only, John Ball Zoo is cutting its admission price nearly in half to $5.29, with a coupon. The “Save for Education Day” discount is in partnership with financial planning firm Edward Jones and is meant to draw attention to 529 college savings plans. The coupon is available on John Ball Zoo’s website or at any Edward Jones location and is good for up to six people.

Michigan’s Adventure is also celebrating its opening weekend this Memorial Day by offering free admission to active and retired military members with a valid military ID. As a part of its Tribute to the Armed Forces program, military members can also purchase discounted tickets for up to six immediate family members for $26 each.

There are also several Memorial Day discounts for military members and their families, including free admission to any Blue Star Museum. This deal runs through Labor Day and includes the following places:

Military members visiting any Blue Star Museum must show a military ID. The deal is good for up to five family members.

U.S. National Parks are also welcoming military members, their families and all fourth grade students for free with a pass. Michigan is home to seven National Parks areas, including North Country Trail, which cuts through Lowell, and Sleeping Bear Dunes near Traverse City.

Looking for food? A couple of restaurants are also offering Memorial Day deals. Current and former military members can get a free entrée Monday at Hooters when they present their military ID.

And Denny’s is offering 20 percent off coupons for all guests through May 29 at participating restaurants. Call ahead to find out if your location is one of them.

