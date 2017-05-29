MSP seek robbers who targeted elderly man

MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are looking for two robbers who forced their way into an elderly man’s home.

It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 23000 block of Michigan Avenue in St. Joseph County’s Mendon Township, southeast of Portage.

MSP say the 82-year-old victim was sitting at home when two men came to his door and asked to come inside to use the telephone. The homeowner refused and closed the door.

That’s when the suspects forced their way into the home and took several firearms, according to MSP.

The first suspect is described as a white man who is approximately 30 years old and 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build and short brown hair. He may have a small tattoo near his left eye.

The second suspect is a white middle-aged man who is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall.

The suspects were last seen driving a smaller dark-colored four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.

