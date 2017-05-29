Girl, 16, run over during Holland Twp. dispute

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after she was run over by a vehicle during a dispute in Ottawa County, investigators say.

It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the area of 136th Avenue and Westwood Lane in Holland Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say 16-year-old Kalina Sin and the suspect got into a fight before the suspect ran over Sin.

Sin was listed in serious but stable condition as of Monday afternoon.

The 17-year-old driver was arrested Monday morning, investigators say. She was being held on charges of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license.

Her name is being withheld until she is formally charged Tuesday morning.

