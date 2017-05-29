Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charges in Florida

JUPITER, Fla. (WFLA/AP) — Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested for driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida Monday morning, according to our NBC affiliate in the area.

The report says Wood was taken into custody at 3 a.m.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. According to Palm Beach County Jail records, he was released from custody around 10:50 a.m. on his own recognizance.

Woods is a resident of Jupiter Island.

The original version of this story was first published on WFLA.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

