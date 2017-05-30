2 arrested trying to bring handgun into courthouse

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after authorities say they tried to bring a loaded handgun into the Berrien County Courthouse.

The loaded, semi-automatic pistol was discovered around 8:45 a.m. inside a purse when it went through the x-ray machine during a security screening. When authorities detected the handgun, a man grabbed the purse and tried to get away, according to a Berrien County Sheriff’s Department news release.

The two suspects, who are both from Wyoming, were arrested in the courthouse parking lot without incident. Both are being lodged at the Berrien County Jail.

Arnelda Dywayne Jackson, 40, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and obstructing police and felon in possession of a firearm.

Molly Michiell Jackson, 37, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and obstructing police.

The case remains under investigation. No one was injured during the incident.

It comes nearly a year after 44-year-old Larry Gordon disarmed and wounded one deputy, then fatally shot two bailiffs at the Berrien County Courthouse on July 11, 2016. Gordon was shot and killed by another bailiff.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

