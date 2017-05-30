Calley announces ballot drive to make Legislature part-time

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — Likely gubernatorial candidate Brian Calley is leading a ballot drive to make Michigan’s Legislature part-time.

The Republican lieutenant governor announced the Clean MI Government proposal Tuesday.

It would amend the constitution to limit lawmakers to meeting no more than 90 consecutive calendar days a year. They currently are in session off and on throughout the year.

The proposal would cut legislators’ pay by more than half so it’s commensurate with an average teacher’s compensation and based on how many days they’re in session compared with the number of school days.

Calley says lawmakers, who make nearly $72,000 annually, are paid the fourth-most in the country. He says having a part-time Legislature would leave “plenty of time to do the state’s business. There will just be less time for procrastination.”

Please SHARE my new Ad if you agree that state legislators should be paid no more than our school teachers. – https://t.co/uA4g2HSgw9 pic.twitter.com/w1GRx755MT — Lt Gov Brian Calley (@briancalley) May 30, 2017

==This is a breaking story. Check back for details soon.==

Calley, who has served as Gov. Rick Snyder’s lieutenant since 2011, will make another announcement on Thursday.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

