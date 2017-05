LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies in St. Joseph County are searching for the suspect who they say broke into a business.

The break-in happened sometime between May 23 and May 26 at a business in the 16000 block Lovers Lane in Lockport Township, east of Three Rivers.

Authorities didn’t release the name of the business at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Mellinger at 269.467.9045 ext. 327.

