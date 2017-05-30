Detective sickened while testing powder at Kent Co. Sheriff’s Dept.





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A detective sickened while testing a white powder at the Kent County Sheriff’s Department was treated with Narcan, according to authorities.

It happened Tuesday morning at the agency’s building at 701 Ball Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department tells 24 Hour News 8 a Kent County sheriff’s deputy found the powder likely during a traffic stop. The substance was taken back to the sheriff’s department for testing.

Authorities say a Kent County vice detective started feeling nauseous while he was testing the unknown substance. The detective was given the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan and taken to a local hospital, authorities said. His is conscious and alert and his condition is improving, they said.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department’s hazmat team and the Kent County Sheriff’s Department is working to determine what the substance is. The substance has been contained and no other person was exposed, the fire department says.

The investigative floor of the Kent County Sheriff’s Department was evacuated as crews responded to the call, but no one was forced out of the building.

This is a developing situation. We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Look for updates on 24 Hour News 8 at noon and on woodtv.com as information becomes available.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

