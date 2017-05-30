Griffins ‘amped up’ for Calder Cup Finals





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The countdown is on to the Calder Cup Finals — and it will be deja vu for the players who helped the Griffins win the championship in 2013.

The Grand Rapids Griffins and Syracuse Crunch open a best-of-seven series at Van Andel Arena on Friday. The Griffins beat the Crunch in 2013 to win the Calder Cup, but there are only a few players from each team remaining.

The Griffins were on the ice at Van Andel on Tuesday morning for practice. After a two-day break, the workout was about getting their legs back. Wednesday, they’ll start working on a game plan, work on five-on-five and adjustments.

“I think you just want to get going again. You want to get going into that final round,” Griffins defenseman Brian Lashoff said. “We’re excited. We’re amped up. I mean, there are guys … that have been there before with this group. We know how exciting it is in this city to try and win a championship here. So we’re ready to go. This week will be all about preparing and getting ready to go for another war.”

