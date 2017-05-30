Growlers season opener in Kalamazoo Tuesday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Growlers open their season at Kalamazoo’s Homer Stryker Field against the Rockford Rivets on Tuesday.

The Growlers are members of the Northwoods League, which is a summer collegiate baseball organization. Some top players began their path to the big leagues in the Northwoods League, including Max Scherzer, Curtis Granderson, Chris Sale and Andrew Ethier.

The team has made several upgrades to their home stadium for this year’s season. It has a new team store, renovated bathrooms, an enlarged kids’ zone and new seating.

“The ballpark is totally transformed, it’s awesome,” said Brian Colopy, vice president and managing partner of the Kalamazoo Growlers. “I love to see people that haven’t been here since the Kings played to really see what’s happened.”

Tickets start at $8. Homer Stryker Field is in Mayors’ Riverfront Park in Kalamazoo.

