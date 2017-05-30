Highlights: High school lacrosse playoffs

Forest Hills versus Grandville in a high school girls lacrosse regional semifinal on May 30, 2017.


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school lacrosse playoffs are in full swing, and West Michigan teams battled it out on the field on Tuesday.

In the girls ranks, it was regional semifinals:

  • Rockford beat Grand Haven 25-2.
  • Forest Hills beat Grandville 20-0.

Rockford, the four-time defending state champion, and Forest Hills will now meet in a Division 1 regional championship game.

The boys, meanwhile, squared off for regional championships:

  • (Division 1) Rockford beat Zeeland 15-5.
  • (Division 2) Caledonia beat Grand Rapids Christian 15-3.

