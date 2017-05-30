Highlights: High school lacrosse playoffs





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school lacrosse playoffs are in full swing, and West Michigan teams battled it out on the field on Tuesday.

In the girls ranks, it was regional semifinals:

Rockford beat Grand Haven 25-2.

Forest Hills beat Grandville 20-0.

Rockford, the four-time defending state champion, and Forest Hills will now meet in a Division 1 regional championship game.

The boys, meanwhile, squared off for regional championships:

(Division 1) Rockford beat Zeeland 15-5.

(Division 2) Caledonia beat Grand Rapids Christian 15-3.

==Watch game highlights above.==

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

