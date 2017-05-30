Jason Aldean and more take stage at Soaring Eagle this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle is known for their legendary performers. Take a night out and experience the magic that happens on stage when stars like Jason Aldean take over!
Upcoming shows
- Jason Aldean – June 1
- Here Comes the Funny – June 22
- I Love the 90’s – August 2
The outdoor stage and seating area is located just steps away from the resort. It seats close to 10,500 people, and there’s not a bad view in the entire venue. You can also enjoy the party tent, which is open before and after the shows.
Summer waterpark fun
Maybe you don’t need a night out, maybe you need a “day out”. Pull up a chair, grab your favorite magazine, and let your kids enjoy the fantastic waterpark Soaring Eagle has to offer.