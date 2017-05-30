KDPS: Woman, 23, killed in stabbing; stepdaughter arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers say a woman was killed in a stabbing early Monday morning, and her stepdaughter is in custody.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the 23-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officers say the suspect, a 20-year-old woman and stepdaughter of the victim, was arrested.

Authorities are still investigating, and say it is unclear what led up to the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

