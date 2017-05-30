Lithium fire causes flight to divert to Ford Airport

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A JetBlue Airways plane was forced to land at Gerald R. Ford International Airport Tuesday evening after reports that a lithium battery on board caught fire.

Ford Airport said airport fire crews responded, but that the fire was out before the plane landed around 8 p.m. None of the 158 people on board were injured.

The airport says JetBlue Flight 915 was headed from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to San Francisco International Airport. As of about 8:50 p.m., the plane was preparing to leave again for its final destination, the airport said.

Based on online flight information, it does not look like any flights arriving or departing Ford Airport were delayed as a result of the incident.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

