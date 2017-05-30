Man killed in Grandville house fire ID’d

Related Coverage Authorities: 1 killed in Grandville house fire

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a house fire in Grandville early Sunday morning.

The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the victim as 27-year-old Casey Dykhouse.

The fire broke around 12:16 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of 30th Street SW in the front of the house. Dykhouse, who was the homeowner, was trapped on the second floor.

Crews were able to find Dykhouse and get him of the house. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

