Officers seek 2 shown in video before shop owner’s shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Benton Harbor officers are releasing surveillance video in hopes of tracking down two suspects in the shooting of a business owner.

The video shows two men walking up to M&M Garage moments before the May 18 shooting that wounded 38-year-old Dondrell Blackamore of Benton Harbor.

Blackamore was found with a gunshot wound around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Main and McCord streets, near his business.

He was taken to Lakeland Hospital, but his current condition is not known. He was no longer listed at the hospital as of Tuesday.

Officers say a burgundy minivan seen in the area during the shooting may be related to the crime.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or vehicle is encouraged to contact the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety’s tip line at 269.927.0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867.

