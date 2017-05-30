Prosecutor: GRPD justified in deadly shooting of man, 18

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County prosecutor says Grand Rapids officers were justified in shooting and killing an 18-year-old man during a gun battle earlier this month.

Prosecutor Chris Becker released his decision Tuesday, along with dash camera and body camera video showing the May 3 shooting of Malik Carey.

Becker said that when officers came upon Malik Carey’s vehicle on Dickinson Street near Kalamazoo Avenue SE, he fired four shots before police returned fire. Police video shows Carey drawing the gun from his waistband before firing his weapon then being shot by officers.

Carey died at the hospital. An autopsy confirmed two gunshot wounds caused his death.

No police officers were shot.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by Michigan State Police and the prosecutor.

Carey, of Grand Rapids, was a probation absconder and has a criminal history dating back to 2010, when he was 12. In 2015, he was charged with assault with intent to murder in connection to a Kentwood shooting, though he later pleaded to a less serious charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

