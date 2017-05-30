Denny’s launches ‘on demand’ delivery, takeout

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOOD) — It’s official: You no longer have to wait in line at Denny’s while your order is made.

CNBC reports that starting Tuesday, half of Denny’s restaurants will offer delivery through the third party service, Olo. Customers can customize their orders through Denny’s app or website and track their delivery in real time, according to CNBC.

The company says it’s taking delivery a step further, becoming one of the first diners to allow customers to order their favorite dish through a direct message on Twitter. Denny’s also plans to expand ordering services to Facebook in the coming weeks.

Denny’s is also rolling out new layered packaging designed to prevent sogginess while keeping food warm during delivery. The burger boxes and cups are also personalized with tweets from Denny’s customers, according to the company.

Denny’s has been hinting to expanding to delivery for more than a week, with a Facebook video post saying “something is coming.”

West Michigan diners may have to wait for Denny’s delivery; the company’s website showed no delivery service for local restaurants as of early Tuesday morning. However, takeout is available.

It’s unclear if Denny’s plans to add delivery to the rest of its restaurants.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

