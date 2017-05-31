1 dead in McDonald’s bathroom; 2nd man gets Narcan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after a man was found dead in the bathroom of a McDonald’s.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says emergency responders were called to the restaurant on Leonard Street NW west of Alpine Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday on a report of two unconscious men.

One of the men died at the scene. Police said he was 37, but did not release his name Wednesday night.

Emergency responders used Narcan on the other man, also 37. Police say he was alert and conscious when he was taken to a local hospital.

The drug naloxone, which many people know by the brand Narcan, can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

