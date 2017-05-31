Annual Give-A-Glove Campaign launched





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps, Fifth Third Bank and the YMCA on Wednesday kicked off their annual Give-A-Glove Campaign supporting community baseball programs.

You can donate new or gently used baseball equipment at Fifth Third Ballpark, any Fifth Third Bank branch or at the YMCA. In return, you’ll get four Whitecaps tickets, Wendy’s coupons and a guest pass to a Grand Rapids YMCA.

On average, the campaign brings in about 500 pieces of equipment annually for the Inner City Baseball and Softball Program.

“We’re especially proud of the fact that we can let these kids play in their neighborhoods with coaches and mentors from their neighborhoods. They learn a little about what it means to be part of a team,” Lew Chamberlin, Whitecaps CEO and managing partner, said at the event kickoff at Rasberry Field in Grand Rapids.

“You have an opportunity to build positive role models for children. You have the opportunity to build character, and you have the opportunity to strengthen neighborhoods, strengthen families. It’s an absolute gem of this community. That’s why we support it,” Fifth Third Bank Regional President Tom Welch said.

