Beginning of Movies in the Park postponed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Organizers are postponing the start of this summer’s Movies in the Park series in downtown Grand Rapids.

The event was supposed to kick off Friday with showings of “Zootopia” and “Star Trek.”

But Ah-Nab-Awen Park, where the event is held, was recently resodded and the grass needs more time to take root, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. said Wednesday.

As a result, the event will start on June 16 with “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory” and “Pan’s Labyrinth.”

“Zootopia” and “Star Trek” are now scheduled for July 28.

>>Online: Full Movies at the Park schedule

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

