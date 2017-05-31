Coast Guard rescues pregnant doe trapped in rocks

MANISTEE, Mich. (WOOD) – A pregnant doe that was trapped in some rocks near Lake Michigan is expected to survive, thanks to some help the Coast Guard in Manistee.

The Coast Guardsmen spotted the trapped doe Wednesday morning near the Harbor Village marina during a routine training mission, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee Facebook page.

Had the doe not been rescued, she could have suffered exhaustion or hypothermia, according to the Facebook post. However, the Coast Guard reported that after she was rescued, she laid in the grass and appeared to be alert, and only suffered some minor scrapes.

It’s unclear how long the doe was trapped in the rocks.

