Deputies: 1 killed, 1 injured in Barry Co. motorcycle vs. deer crash

JOHNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Barry County sheriff’s deputies say a man was killed and a woman was injured when their motorcycle crashed into a deer.

It happened at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday on Pifer Road between Banfield Road and M-37 in Johnstown Township.

Deputies say the driver, Michael Edwards of Battle Creek, was pronounced dead on scene. His female passenger was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Deputies did not release her name, and say her condition is not known.

Authorities say neither Edwards nor his passenger were wearing a helmet.

Deputies do not know if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, but say speed does not appear to be a factor.

