Deputies: Resident assaulted in Kzoo Co. home invasion

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding three men they say broke into an Oshtemo Township apartment and assaulted a resident.

It happened at 1:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Concord Place Drive, in the Concord Place Apartments.

Deputes say the three masked suspects, one of whom was armed with an semi-automatic weapon, broke into an apartment. A resident who was inside at the time was assaulted. The suspects then ran out of the apartment in an unknown direction.

A K-9 unit was brought in, but couldn’t track down the suspects. Deputies say it is not clear if anything was taken from the apartment.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators didn’t have a clear description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8723 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

