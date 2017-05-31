Ex-Zeeland East coach under investigation for conduct with player

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County authorities are investigating alleged inappropriate conduct involving a former Zeeland East High School coach and a 17-year-old player.

Capt. Mark Bennett with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Wednesday that his agency is investigating allegations against former high school softball coach Bob Vale.

Bennett says a parent complained about alleged inappropriate conduct involving Vale and their 17-year-old, who was on the travel softball team he coached. Bennett said the alleged inappropriate conduct took place within the last several months while the teen was on the team.

Vale served as a coach for the Zeeland East team and Morgan’s Next Level Baseball and Softball Training in Grand Rapids last year.

Bennett hopes to forward the case in the next two weeks to the prosecutor’s office, which will determine if criminal charges are warranted.

