Get sizzling looks at Leigh’s “Hot Party”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are a lot of wonderful things associated with the change to warmer temperatures… but one of our favorites, is the big switchover to fun, colorful dresses!

We recently went searching for spring and summer’s most on-trend styles, and that’s what brought us to Leigh’s.

In honor of the sizzling summer ahead, and our desire to look our very hottest, Leigh’s is holding its annual **HOT** party tomorrow (Thursday, June 1st).

There will be great discounts storewide – on clothes and cosmetics. Check out the video above for a preview!

The Hot Party

20% off storewide and 10% off cosmetics and skincare

Food, sips, and fun music

Ray Ban Sunglasses Trunk Show

360 Sweaters Fall of 2017 Preview

Diane Von Furstenberg Pop Up ShopNic + Zoe Pop Up Shop

1942 Breton Road SE – Grand Rapids

